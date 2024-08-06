Starting from early May of this year, Becky Lynch headed into a hiatus from the WWE programming and if the reports have been any indications then it’s going to be a long one. As her current contract with the WWE is over, there’s no confirmed update on whether she will be heading back to the newly TKO-owned brand.

There’s no denying that Becky Lynch has already enjoyed an illustrious career in the WWE and there wouldn’t be any regret if she opts not to make a comeback, after all. This theory was fueled up after she thanked people for watching her Biography episode that premiered on A&E and stated the following to reflect on her WWE career,

“It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

This left the WWE Universe as well as the professional wrestling circuit predicting a possible retirement for the top superstar. Playing the role of a mother in real life has changed Becky Lynch’s priorities in recent times. However, the good thing is that she may have not considered announcing a legit retirement from active competition, per a reliable source.

Becky Lynch could simply retire while staying out of the spotlight

Sean Ross Sapp noted on his Backstage Q&A Show on Fightful Select that he reached out to sources close to the situation & WWE to get informed that if she was retired in an official capacity, they hadn’t been informed of it yet. Furthermore, they also believe that if Becky Lynch had actually retired then they wouldn’t be finding the news via Instagram.

However, one WWE source also noted that the former Women’s Champion is not under a WWE deal to their knowledge and could retire without notifying them if she so opts to do so. That being said, the overall feeling is clear Becky is simply enjoying her time off, and that WWE wants to be respectful of her space after what she’s given the company in the past several years.

Becky Lynch’s WWE contract expired on June 1 and this is the first time that the 37-year-old star has become a free agent since signing with the WWE in 2014. Without extending her contract, the multi-time champion has opted for an extended leave of absence, thereafter.