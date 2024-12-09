Since her time on NXT, WWE has been treating Tiffany Stratton to be the future star power of the women’s division. She ended up becoming the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner in her debut year on the main roster which many feel to be a hurried decision. But at the same time, the creative direction only shows how much WWE does rely on her.

The current character that Tiffany Stratton plays on TV is different from that she entered on the NXT roster. While speaking to Metro.co.uk, she mentioned how former WWE producer Road Dogg was excited about her ‘Daddy’s little rich girl’ character on NXT and he was all over about hyping it up.

“Two-Knee” Nikkita Lyons Elaborates Her Long Road To Recovery In WWE From Injury

Whatever the role is given by the WWE, Tiffany Stratton tries to give her very best and live up to the trust that the creative team is putting in her. As such, she tries to realize what works and what not,

“I’m just doing my best and trying new things as we go, seeing what works, what doesn’t, what gets reactions. Other than that, I’m just doing what I know best, and that’s just being myself, just a little bit turned up.”

AEW’s Mina Shirakawa Gets Waffle House Date Proposal From Former WWE World Champion

Tiffany Stratton trusts herself to deliver live TV performances

Being a top celebrity status holder as a WWE Superstar, Tiffany Stratton also feels that it applies a lot of responsibility to herself. She avoids to loud when being in public. As such, she can still feel nervous in public outings, especially on TV where she has to deliver as a performer. In that case, she just needs to trust her instincts.

“I feel like there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it,” Tiffany Stratton said. “So I’m trying to be responsible when I’m in public, and not be loud and obnoxious. But I can’t say I’m not grateful for it!”

“And then those TVs, they go by so quick and you don’t even realize it, and by the time it was over, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s it, that was so easy!‘”

Tiffany Stratton made an impact after debuting on the SmackDown roster earlier this year. She rocked the WWE Universe like no other at the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event where the Australian audience cheered her more than anybody on the roster. After her Money in the Bank win, it was made clear that the young WWE Superstar would eventually have a bright career in the future.