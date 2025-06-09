WWE Smackdown Superstar Chelsea Green has built a connection with Royal Rumble, one of the Big-Five premium live events on the calendar. More than two years ago, she returned to the WWE after a two-year gap to create a record of lasting only five seconds in the women’s Rumble match, but it only marked the beginning of a successful hurrah for her career.

Since returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green has been given the opportunity to perform at some of the high-profile events conducted by the WWE, namely WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, and Crown Jewel to prove her potential. She’s someone who usually excels under pressure, but when it comes to one particular night, she’s seemingly uncomfortable about it.

Will Summerslam 2025 Host Step Into The Ring At The WWE PLE?

Royal Rumble is like fighting your family, says Chelsea Green

Speaking in an interview with LiMPiN AiNT Easy, the former United States Champion admitted that Royal Rumble is that one specific WWE Premium Live Event that always seems to make her more anxious. She considers Royal Rumble to be a concept where a WWE Superstar has to fight with her own family, that’s the colleagues, to get to the main event of Wrestlemania, something that she doesn’t cherish.

“There’s no point in being competitive with your co-workers, like we’re family and I would never be competitive with my sister for an amazing opportunity. So why would I want to step on someone to get an opportunity in WWE?” questioned Chelsea Green.

“But you get into the Royal Rumble and it’s a literal competition with all your family, like you are all in there trying to outperform the rest and I just do not perform well under those pressures.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Sable Allegedly Was “Exposed But Not Overexposed” On WWE Television

Moving into the conversation, Green also mentioned that there’s a reason that she still shines bright in most of the Royal Rumble matches and that’s because of the WWE agents, who support her in creating comedic spots during the match. Overall, Green has participated in four such Rumbles throughout her WWE career. In the 2025 edition, she lasted for almost 30 minutes in the match.

Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it will be the first time in the show’s history that goes on international soil. Therefore, Green will have the opportunity to go back to the Middle Eastern country, a place where she admittedly created some great memories in the past.