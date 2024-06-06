An organic babyface figure like Liv Morgan has recently been digesting a lot of backlash for concluding Rhea Ripley’s title tenure. Since coming back on WWE TV earlier this year, she’s been on this self-proclaimed revenge tour that already showcased the heel sides of hers. But things got suddenly amped up after Ripley was taken out of commission.

While there is no heat on Liv Morgan from the WWE, she has been dealing with the fans’ ire after the injury. Recently, a fan recorded a video of himself praying for the WWE star to suffer an injury, as a result of her gloating on-screen about Ripley’s injury.

“Guys don’t be mad at him, he probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living,” was the response from Liv Morgan on X (formerly Twitter). Her defiant response drew praise from the WWE Star’s own fanbase as well as WWE Hall of Famer and Busted Open Radio host Bully Ray FKA Bubba Rey Dudley.

Guys don’t be mad at him, he probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living https://t.co/8O3ZN1ntrs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 17, 2024

Two nights after her successful Women’s World Championship defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley was assaulted backstage by Liv Morgan on the post-Mania episode of Raw.

Liv Morgan isn’t subject to any heat for injuring Rhea Ripley

In an update from PWInsider, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion sent Rhea right into the wall leading to her AC joint sprain injury. This resulted in damage to the AC joint connecting her collarbone and right shoulder. The sudden injury then forced Rhea to relinquish her Women’s World Championship and she is now expected to be out of action for multiple months to follow.

This is the reason why the usual fan-favorite Liv Morgan is receiving heel heat from the fans but that’s not the case within the WWE. As per a report of Fightful Select, those speculations are not true. There appears to be no animosity directed towards the former SmackDown Women’s Champion for the injury that should keep Rhea out for six months,

“As mentioned, there’s no heat on Liv Morgan for the Rhea Ripley injury. It happened when she went into the wall last week.”