As they are all set to ring in one full year as a couple on WWE television, there could be trouble in paradise for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. With both stars currently holding championship belts, the scenario between the two has become complex ever since Roxanne Perez joined The Judgment Day faction, soon after joining the Monday Night Raw roster.

There have been some interactions between Mysterio and Roxanne Perez for the past few weeks, with many wondering if Mysterio’s eyes could be lingering on the new love interest that she has by her side. Have these interactions troubled Liv Morgan? The answer is a strict no, and she had all the right reasons to justify her mindset.

When asked about Perez and Mysterio’s interactions on WWE Raw Recap, Liv Morgan sounded seemingly unbothered about losing Mysterio by her side,

“I’m not worried about her. She’s a beautiful girl, she’s talented. But it’s not exactly anything that I’m concerned about.”

Liv Morgan points out dissimilarities between herself and Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan then had to go into detail for delivering the answer as the hosts, Sam Roberts and Megan Morant were pressing her to speak up on the matter, noting that Perez was seen rubbing Mysterio’s injured shoulder and was also giving him gifts. But even then did little to rattle Morgan, who continued to insist that. However, the top female star from the Raw roster was confident that Mysterio only has eyes for her, and that there are no similarities between her and Perez.

“I don’t really see similarities, because I bought Dominik hundreds of nuggets on a silver platter,” Liv Morgan said. “And actually, I would stretch him before his matches. I wasn’t much of a, you know, rubber. What exactly, similarities, do you see there? Roxanne is brunette? She’s shorter than me. She has brown eyes. Dominik doesn’t show interest in her.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

At present, Liv Morgan serves as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, while Mysterio currently holds the Intercontinental Championship. The tidbits between Mysterio and Perez were noticed after Balor introduced the latter to Judgment Day at a time when the tag champ was absent from TV due to movie-filming purposes in Japan.