This week’s WWE Smackdown marked the final televised episode before the annual Money in the Bank premium live event, with the final builds offered on the show. Expectedly, all the participants of the men’s and women’s division ladder match set for this weekend’s PLE were there on the show to make one final statement before heading into the opportunistic bout.

Rhea Ripley was among those who took a special interest in relaying her will to the reigning WWE Women’s Champion on WWE Smackdown. The show that went down at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, witnessed the champion, Tiffany Stratton, coming out for a “Tiffy Time” promo segment.

Tiffany stated on WWE Smackdown that on Saturday, every participant of the ladder match is going to try and pull a Tiffy from last year and reach for the stars, reminding everyone how she’d won the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Tiffany stated that everyone in the match for a future championship match is great, but once the winner is crowned, her world will revolve around Tiffany, only.

WWE Smackdown: Rhea Ripley admits missing being the champion’s feeling

As the WWE Smackdown audience in Bakersfield shouted, “Tiffy Time!” Rhea Ripley’s music hit as she walked out. Ripley grabbed a mic and recalled how she’d never been in a Money in the Bank ladder match before. Ripley said she knows only what it feels like to be a champion, and she misses that feeling. Winning that MITB briefcase will take her closer to the title and perhaps, Tiffany.

After this confrontation was over, WWE Smackdown witnessed a six-woman tag team match featuring all the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match participants. Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, & Alexa Bliss defeated Roxanne Perez, Naomi, & Giulia in this tag team bout with Ripley making a bold statement by picking up the pin-fall win on her team’s behalf.

The closing moments of this match on WWE Smackdown witnessed Ripley trying a RipTide on Perez, but Perez countered into a spike DDT. There was a chant. Perez tried to tag Naomi into the match, but Naomi hopped off the apron, denying the tag. The three babyfaces then ganged up on Perez with Ripley hitting the RipTide on Perez for the victory.