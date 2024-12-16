An injury scare broke out around the reigning WWE women’s world champion, Liv Morgan from Raw following the happenings from Saturday Night’s Main Event. She was able to go through yet another successful title defense on the old-school show but there was a brutal spot caused by her opponent that led to speculations of the injury.

According to an initial update from PWInsider, Liv Morgan suffered a broken nose after a dangerous knee strike from her opponent, IYO SKY. There were rumors around her fanbase whether this would keep her out of action ahead of WWE’s Holiday tour that begins following Christmas.

In another follow-up news provided by the source, it was noted that Liv Morgan did not suffer a broken nose. WWE medical staff checked her after the match and she was cleared for in-ring competition in no time. It was initially unclear why she kept on bleeding during the match but the good thing was that she’s good to go in no time and ready to continue her reign as champion.

Liv Morgan’s bleeding was caused by an early ear-piercing

In further updates to the situation, Fightful Select reveals that the bleeding wasn’t caused by an injury but it was believed to be from an earlier piercing that aggravated the area after IYO’s stiff knee-strike to the face. As such, Liv Morgan could be spotted with a nose piercing in earlier pictures which does set up the logic.

That being said, these revelations came as a sigh of relief to fans who speculated a far more serious injury especially given how much the champion was bleeding throughout the match. WWE’s medical staff checked on Liv Morgan after the match, and she now has no reason to be missing action, moving forward.

In the second match of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 WWE Specials, the Women’s World Championship was defended where Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY to retain the title. After digesting two Bullet Trains from SKY, the champion countered a moonsault attempt by upping her legs. Ob-Livion followed to allow her to pick up a clean pin-fall win. After the match, Rhea Ripley confronted her to tease a future feud.