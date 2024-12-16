One of the major attractions of the ongoing episodes of WWE Raw features a tournament to crown the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Championship. The tourney will continue on the latest upcoming episode from the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts with the exact match lineup to be confirmed.

Two weeks ago on WWE Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that the inaugural championship is coming on the women’s roster and that a tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion will commence. That tourney kicked off on the December 2 episode with a triple threat which further continued on the December 9 episode.

According to the latest reports of WrestleVotes, some within the WWE are favoring Natalya Neidhart to become the inaugural champion given how much she has contributed to the WWE locker room, over the years and that she deserves to receive this accolade. However, as her debut match in the tournament approaches, it remains uncertain whether she will ultimately win the title.

“I did hear some feedback with some sentiments that were similar from sources that said they would like it to be Natalya as well. Now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be her, but there is some favoritism maybe that would like to see her win the Intercontinental Championship,” WrestleVotes reported on Twitter.

WWE Raw: Update on matches from first-ever women’s IC title tournament

In that opening bout on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat to become the first to advance to the semis. She will face the winner of another first-round triple threat between Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Cater.

On the December 9 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Kansas City, Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Valkyria pinned Nile to win the match and she will face the winner of another triple threat featuring Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya Neidhart.

There’s no confirmation on which IC title tournament matchup will go down on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. This weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event crowned the inaugural women’s United States Champion from the Smackdown roster in the form of Chelsea Green.