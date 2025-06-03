WWE is bringing Money in the Bank 2025, this weekend which is the 16th straight premium live event under this popular chronology. Given WWE’s ongoing strategy of keeping a PLE card shorter, only four matches have been announced for one of the Big-Fives of the year. It also remains uncertain whether one of the most popular names from the Raw roster will appear on the show or not.

On last night’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix, Liv Morgan failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match. She’s also not booked to defend the tag team titles on the show, which made fans wonder whether she’d appear at the popular PLE. Following the conclusion of Raw, the star herself addressed her status for the event.

Speaking on the Raw Recap show, Morgan was asked if she would be at the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event, and she was under the impression of staying around Los Angeles, Hollywood, which is the host city of the show. She mentioned that she might have some meetings, and possibly visit a plastic surgeon if not, making an appearance.

“I believe I’ll be in the area — it is L.A. Hollywood. I might have some meetings… might have to see a plastic surgeon, who knows? I might have to pay a visit. You’re gonna see me. I’m gonna go with Raquel and Daddy Dom. Maybe I’ll see you guys in L.A.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

As you can see, Liv Morgan assured the fans that they’d definitely see her in Los Angeles as she has plans with her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez and beau, Dominik Mysterio. While she smartly teased a possible appearance at Money in the Bank 2025, the reality is that WWE has booked her for a second show that afternoon.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer