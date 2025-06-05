The Latin fanbase of professional wrestling is all excited for the WWE Worlds Collide 2025 edition that’s scheduled for this weekend. The crossover has gotten even bigger, this year, with WWE acquiring the AAA promotion, as multiple Lucha Libre performers will be there on the show. Plus, another veteran name from the Spanish origin will make an appearance for a one-off night.

The evergreen Lilian Garcia will have a role to play at the WWE Worlds Collide 2025 broadcast this weekend in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post, the veteran WWE ring announcer revealed that she’ll be back for this Saturday’s event, which will air on WWE’s YouTube channel for free starting at 3 PM Eastern time.

Garcia is bilingual as she made the announcement in Spanish, seemingly proud to be part of this historic show that will feature wrestlers from WWE, NXT, and Lucha Libre AAA. One of the biggest promotions in Mexico, AAA has already been announced to be acquired by WWE during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend. The deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of this year.

WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Top Raw Superstars Scheduled For Crossover Show

Lilian Garcia said on her Instagram that she will be at Worlds Collide pic.twitter.com/x3HUkHyMyn — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 4, 2025

After having a short full-time stint in the fall of last year, Lillian Garcia is no longer featuring in the weekly ring announcing for Raw or SmackDown. But in their departure statement, she affirmed that she still is with WWE in a role that will see her as the acting ring announcer for Saturday Night’s Main Event. She’s also working with WWE on other projects such as this coming WWE Worlds Collide 2025 set for the same day as WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE.

WWE Worlds Collide 2025 Match Card

WWE Worlds Collide 2025 marks the fourth installment of the Worlds Collide series, but this coming edition will be a crossover one after WWE’s acquisition of AAA in April 2025. Held as part of Money in the Bank weekend, this show will feature NXT and AAA competitors at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

– NXT North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto) vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Dalys & Chik Tormenta

– Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr. & Mr. Iguana