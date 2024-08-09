Liv Morgan has been an admitted lifelong WWE fan who’s been living her dream run with the company in recent times. After grinding hard for the initial days to find a foothold, she emerged to be the Miracle Kid in 2022 by becoming the Money in the Bank as well as the Smackdown Women’s Championship winner and since then there’s been no lookback for her.

It’s been no secret that Liv Morgan has been a big fan of John Cena and the WWE legend has had a massive impact on her career as she gradually unraveled herself on the roster. It’s hard to believe that his days inside the squared circle are numbered as announced at Money in the Bank the belief is that he will eventually receive a send-off a superstar like his stature deserves.

The WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event in Toronto, Canada, saw the 16-time WWE Champion making the emotional announcement regarding his impending retirement from in-ring competition in 2025. Amid thunderous ovation from the crowd, he dropped the bombshell of his retirement to leave the audience in shock. Liv Morgan was no different as she will be experiencing her childhood hero’s retirement before her eyes.

Liv Morgan will admittedly miss John Cena after his retirement

In a recent interview with US Magazine, the one-time WWE Women’s World Champion admitted to being obsessed with John Cena. Liv Morgan further applauded him for the legendary career that she has. She further claimed that like everybody else, she would miss The Cenation Leader after his retirement,

“He’s been constant, undeniable, always there. You can always rely on John Cena being there. He’s had an amazing, unparalleled career. I think he deserves to live the rest of his life exactly how he wants. He’s given so much and we’ll really miss him.”

While Cena would be away from the scene, Liv Morgan is expected to heavily feature on WWE programming as a star performer. In one of the most intriguing storylines of 2024, she started to pursue Dominik Mysterio after his on-screen girlfriend Rhea Ripley was injured. To garner some natural heel heat, the WWE star played the perfect role during her championship reign.