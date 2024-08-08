Ronda Rousey is no longer associated with the WWE and going by her recent confessions, there is no way that she wants to be back in the game. Her final match took place against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 where she willingly put over her MMA buddy in a lackluster match before leaving the company where she wasn’t happy at all.

Since that departure, Ronda Rousey has been vocal about her negative experiences with the WWE. Going by her words revealed in her autobiography, Our Fight, she felt deeply dissatisfied with her time in the WWE as many promises remained unfulfilled.

After she returned in 2022 following a three-year-long hiatus, she had a clear vision for her storyline, including a highly anticipated match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. However, WWE’s plans did not align with hers, and that singles contest match never became a reality.

In her memoir, Ronda Rousey recounts an emotional conversation with Triple H where she wanted to feature in a storyline – tagging with Shayna Baszler, having Baszler turn on her, and ultimately putting Baszler over with a win before she leaves the WWE. She stressed the importance of this being a slow-build story but then WWE did it in a rushed manner and the angle never produced any impact.

“We have until SummerSlam to make that happen. After that, I’m done being associated with this minimum effort lazy-ass s***show.” I could feel my lip quivering, I was so worked up it took everything I had to hold back tears. He shook his head like someone who silently shared my frustration,” Ronda Rousey described the situation in her book.

Triple H talked to Ronda Rousey as her friend and philosopher

Being a friend to Ronda Rousey, Triple H realized that she wasn’t doing well in her mind and he just wanted to console her as a person instead of treating her like a talent demanding for a storyline. This is when the emotional side of the former WWE Women’s Champion came out and she further proceeded to confess how stressed she had been,

“His tone shifted from authority figure to friend. “But how are you?” he asked sincerely. I burst into tears. Not just crying, but bawling. “I’m so tired,” I said. “I’m so tired that I feel like it’s changing my personality. I’m so much more anxious, stressed, negative, like butter scraped over too much bread.”

Ronda Rousey blasted Vince McMahon and her former helping hands for their working culture while she was much more sympathetic toward Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon running the company. She admittedly missed the opportunity to work under Triple H’s creative control. Chances are relatively low to see it happening as the MMA pioneer is less interested in being back inside the squared circle.