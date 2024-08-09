Although she’s been through an original retirement, 18 years ago, Trish Stratus has made a ton of comebacks in her career. Starting from making one-off appearances, she went on to compete in multiple matches at Wrestlemania as well as in numerous other WWE premium live events. These comebacks also included the 2023 stint that lasted for months even after the Show of Shows.

Once such a comeback stint happened on the Road to Wrestlemania 27, as Trish Stratus returned to WWE ahead of the PLE to be involved in a feud with the villainous LayCool tag team. Being a wrestling legend, her comeback was appreciated by the fans since this kind of storyline is specifically reserved for the Wrestlemania seasons only.

However, the return wasn’t welcomed by every member of the WWE roster. Former ECW Champion John Morrison appeared to be one of those names who was offended by Trish Stratus’ part-time role at the Showcase of the Immortals. Morrison was also part of the mixed tag team match featuring the returnee but the dissatisfaction also led to a bit of friction between the two on the post Wrestlemania 27 edition of WWE Raw.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes, Trish Stratus remembered how things went in a negative direction around her 2011 comeback based on the way Morrison reacted and then the media also got involved.

“It did get blown [out of proportions] … He felt whatever he felt, which was ‘You’re taking a spot from someone.’ Who knows who? Somebody, anybody. But we did serve a purpose there,” the WWE Hall of Famer said.

Trish Stratus was a judge for the 2011 WWE Tough Enough reality show

Trish Stratus further explained that she played a pivotal role on that year’s season of WWE Tough Enough which made her more of a WWE talent than Morrison was giving the credit to her at the time. Also, her appearance further promoted the WWE product but it was Morrison who took away an opportunity from the fans to see a grand celebration from her for a big WrestleMania win.

“I told him what’s what and we’re totally fine now by the way,” was the concluding statement from the legend to reveal that she’s not on bad terms with Morrison, anymore. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)