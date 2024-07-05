Liv Morgan has emerged to be one of the most discussed superstars in today’s WWE programming in recent times so much so that she took over the poster figure of the company, Cody Rhodes as per the recent research. Since returning to the WWE in 2022 and then becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, earlier this year, he has maintained a strong presence in the company and garnered considerable popularity.

However, with her recent tidbits with Dominik Mysterio as well as the fact that she’s the reigning women’s world champion, Liv Morgan has surged ahead of Rhodes on Google. As reported by Ringside News, recent data from Google Trends showcases the former Miracle Kid’s growing popularity which caused a surge in search volume and fan engagement around her.

Liv Morgan – Dominik romantic angle continues on WWE programming

Ever since planting a passionate kiss on Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan became the talk of the town within the WWE Universe. After keeping the fans buzzing about that kiss for a few days, the women’s world champion continued her advances toward Dirty Dom on WWE’s flagship show to continue that angle further, trying to get closer to him.

Back at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship in the WWE. Then on the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she first defended against Lynch in a steel cage match. On both these occasions, Dominik inadvertently helped her in winning.

Liv Morgan has gradually gone on to become one of the most reliable female star powers on the WWE roster. Apart from establishing herself as a bonafide wrestler who can call herself a champion, she also aspires to become a mainstream star through her roles in TV and movies.

One such opportunity came to Liv Morgan in late 2022 when she got to feature in a dream role in Chucky. The 29-year-old star was vocal about her love for Chucky and repeatedly expressed her dream was to be killed by the possessed doll. That fantasy of hers turned into reality when she appeared on the “Death on Denial” episode of the series and fulfilled a long-time desire.