Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising stars on WWE’s female roster and promises to become a great champion someday. Following an impressive start on Smackdown in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, the former NXT Women’s champion has already secured victories over former champions like Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Zelina Vega.

Now, Tiffany Stratton is heading toward the Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match from the women’s division set for this weekend in Toronto, Canada. This will be the first outing for the newbie in this genre but if the reports are any indications then she’s one top favorite to become the winner of this MITB ladder match which literally guarantees a future championship win.

Tiffany Stratton is possibly the favorite to win Money in the Bank 2024

Former TNA Champion Bully Ray aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Rey Dudley recently spoke about the potential of the current Smackdown star and he was clear about seeing a glimpse of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus’ potential in her. Speaking about the Money in the Bank ladder match, Chelsea Green was also touted to be one of the underdogs in that match.

“There is Trish Stratus-esque potential when it comes to Tiffany Stratton,” Bully Ray spoke on Busted Open Radio. “I also think Chelsea [Green] makes that briefcase more entertaining than any woman there.”

The WWE hardcore also believes that Tiffany Stratton will be able to get over with fans regardless of whether she wins Saturday’s Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, though Green should be more entertaining in it from her home territory of Canada.

As mentioned before, Tiffany Stratton was imported to the WWE main roster after WrestleMania 40 after enjoying a well-deserved run as a one-time NXT Women’s Champion. Her performance and in-ring ethics were also able to impress both the fans and WWE management. The only hiccup she suffered was after she accidentally shared a fan video that had a racist remark reserved for Bianca Belair, but that didn’t hamper her status with the company.

Time will tell if Tiffany Stratton will be on a fast track to the spotlight as a future champion by winning Money in the Bank, this weekend. But if the loud reaction at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia was any indication then a bright future would be reserved for her in the WWE.