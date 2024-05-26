Liv Morgan has long been continuing with her revenge tour since returning to WWE television in early 2024. Her goal was simple and that’s to become the new Women’s World Champion she finally achieved the same during last night’s King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

After waiting for a few months on Raw, Liv Morgan won the title on Saturday night by defeating Becky Lynch at the Saudi Arabia premium live event from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. Obviously, she didn’t get to have a clean pinfall win which was expected to protect a super babyface Becky but that isn’t stopping the new champion from bragging about the win.

WWE took to their Instagram and uploaded a video of Liv Morgan after the title match win as she was found saying the following,

”I told you. I told each and every single one of you. I completed the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. And you can cry about it.”

In a separate video, Triple H was seen congratulating Liv Morgan before he did his signature pose with her. He took to Twitter and uploaded that photo as the congratulatory message stated the following,

”From revenge tour to championship reign… @YaOnlyLivvOnce was right when she said to “watch her.” #WWEKingAndQueen #AndNew”

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch feud on Raw is far from over

Time will tell what WWE has in store for Liv Morgan now that she has finally become the new Women’s World Champion. Given that this win was aided by Dominik Mysterio’s interference, it is clear that Becky Lynch will come after the former Riott Squad member on Raw. It’s clear that the ongoing feud is far from over which should produce more intense matches.

As seen at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event pre-show, Dominik told Liv Morgan that he flew all the way to Saudi Arabia to make sure that she doesn’t win the Women’s World Championship as the latter took his MAMI Rhea Ripley out of commission.

Dom then got involved in the match, but his interference by passing a chair to Lynch only helped Liv Morgan as she was able to plant Becky with a DDT onto that chair. The referee was focused on Dominik and he never saw the mean antics which helped the championship to change hands.