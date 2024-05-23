Lola Vice of the current WWE NXT roster has a background in MMA but she has proved her bright potential in professional wrestling already. Capable of seeking attention on social media with her hotness quotient, she got herself accustomed to the squared circle, and at the NXT Battleground premium live event, she will feature in the biggest match of her career.

In recent weeks, Lola Vice joined forces with another former name from the MMA industry, Shayna Baszler. Taking the newbie under her wing and assisting her in preparing for her NXT Underground match against Natalya Neidhart, the former NXT Women’s Champion had some knowledge-spreading ideas in mind only to be betrayed by her.

Now that the alliance has broken, Baszler will face Lola Vice in an Underground Match at Battleground. Ahead of the match, The Queen of Spades took to her Instagram and decided to fuel up the feud with quite the accusation. Her former protégé’s father was targeted as the latter was further accused of using Ozempic for weight loss,

“Even if it don’t benefit your goals, do some push ups, get some discipline / Don’t cut them corners like your daddy did, f*ck what Ozempic did.” #WWENXT #nxtunderground #nxtbattleground #LimbByLimb #TapNapSnap”

Lola Vice attacked Shayna Baszler on the latest NXT episode

Previously, the collaboration between Baszler and Lola Vice proved to be successful as the latter emerged victorious over Natalya at NXT Spring Breakin’ in her first Underground match. Their partnership continued as they teamed up against Natalya and Karmen Petrovic on this week’s episode of NXT to come up short. The outcome of this match caused the crack in the partnership.

After the match, Lola Vice turned on Baszler with an attack but she was caught in Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch. A brawl ensued around the ring which prompted NXT General Manager Ava to step in and announce that at NXT Battleground 2024, the two will be seen in a one-on-one affair in an NXT Underground match capacity.

Following the May 21 episode of NXT, Baszler was featured in an exclusive interview with the WWE and commented on Lola Vice betraying her. She made it clear that she could not wait to teach the young WWE Superstar a lesson at Battleground,

“What just happened is, I just came alive out there. See, Lola thinks she entered NXT Underground one day and became a badass. But that’s where I came up, and she’s about to learn a lesson in the only way you can learn. I can’t wait.”