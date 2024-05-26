Months away in the calendar, WWE has confirmed the Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event which appears to be the next and the second annual show in Saudi Arabia for this year. The schedule remains usual for the WWE as the PLE falls in its usual timeslot and that’s the end part of the year.

Last night, WWE King & Queen of the Ring was held in Jeddah and it was announced during the broadcast of the PLE that Crown Jewel 2024 will take place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2. This show will stream live on Peacock/WWE Network.

Apart from 2020 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), this particular PLE has taken place every year since 2018 which makes Crown Jewel 2024 the sixth edition of the show. It was in 2018 that WWE entered a long-term deal with the Saudi government that year which earns them around $50 million on average for every show that it holds in the country. WWE currently holds two shows in Saudi Arabia, each year which allows them to rack up $100 million.

There were earlier speculations about the WWE-Saudi Arabia deal falling apart after Vince McMahon was completely gone from the company. But during an earnings call earlier this month, TKO executive Mark Shapiro said WWE still has a “very, very strong relationship” with the Middle-East country despite the former WWE Champion no longer being involved with the company. WWE President Nick Khan was credited for maintaining the relationship.

Saudi Arabia has bigger plans with WWE after Crown Jewel 2024

While Crown Jewel 2024 is the immediate next premium live event waiting from Saudi Arabia, the country has some bigger plans with the WWE as they plan to host large-scale shows like Wrestlemania or Royal Rumble in the future. The Saudi prince sounded optimistic about bringing at least one show around 2026 in a conversation with ESPN.

WWE has a long premium live event schedule already confirmed throughout the year including Crown Jewel 2024, it goes as follows,

– WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Saturday, June 15 at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– WWE Summerslam 2024: Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Saturday, November 2 at TBD venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia