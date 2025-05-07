Following her absence from the latest episode of WWE Raw, it’s now been affirmed that Liv Morgan is in Japan for her next Hollywood movie project. The legendary director of the upcoming movie, Takashi Miike’s has given an update on the venture via a recent post on X from Neon (who is distributing the movie). Miike revealed that the cast has begun gathering in Japan and is ready to “create unforgettable entertainment.”

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Liv Morgan’s time-off from WWE Raw programming for the movie project named Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will be a short one. The WWE Superstar is currently in Japan for filming the thriller and is expected to wrap things up on May 16, with her return flight to the United States scheduled for May 17.

BAD LIEUTENANT TOKYO. A new story from legendary Takashi Miike. Starring Shun Oguri, Lily James, and Liv Morgan. pic.twitter.com/lCiRblYReI — NEON (@neonrated) May 1, 2025

While it’s unclear exactly when Liv Morgan will be back on WWE TV, the report confirms that she’s not likely to miss a whole lot of TV time due to the filming project. Rather, she’d only miss at minimum one more episode of Raw. This minimum time-off clarifies why WWE didn’t vacate the women’s tag team titles from Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the first place.

Liv Morgan was granted time-off on live WWE television

The latest update also clarifies what Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez previously noted: “The impression I got was that she’s out of here, and that’s why they shot the angle on Monday.” The angle he was talking about was from the April 29 episode of Raw, where Liv Morgan asked Nick Aldis for time off to pursue the filming opportunity. Her request was granted on-screen while her boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, was denied such a break.

As per the initial information, Liv Morgan will appear alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, with insiders calling it a career-defining opportunity. Written by Daisuke Tengan and based on the original Bad Lieutenant IP from Edward R. Pressman, the film will revolve around a corrupt Tokyo cop (Oguri) who gets involved in a complex case involving an FBI agent (James).

The two will be investigating the disappearance of a politician’s daughter, a role played by Liv Morgan that “could cement” the WWE Superstar as the next “it girl” in Hollywood if things fall well. Although this isn’t the first time that the reigning tag champ would feature in a Hollywood flick, this is the first time that she has captured a meatier role.