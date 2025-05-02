WWE Raw Superstar Liv Morgan is entering perhaps the biggest phase of her mainstream career as she’d be out filming a movie in due course. If the latest reports are to go by then the top WWE Superstar will be off to Japan for sometime to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a dark thriller movie which does put her status with the WWE in jeopardy. Besides, she also is a reigning champion which led the fans to think about the title that she’s holding.

It appears that Morgan won’t get stripped of her ongoing Women’s Tag Team Championship reign with Raquel Rodriguez, irrespective of her absence from WWE Raw. Despite her being off television for up to a month, this team will remain champions throughout her absence. This could mean that the tag team titles of the women’s division could be inactive for a significant period.

In an update provided by Ringside News, it’s been noted that there are no plans to vacate the titles on WWE Raw, next week, where the details of Morgan’s film are expected to be officially revealed. Morgan and Rodriguez will remain the official WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the WWE with the expectation that the duo will resume their reign once Morgan is done filming her portion of the movie.

It appears that Morgan’s absence from WWE Raw will be a short-term, and the creative perspective is henceforth, clear of not crowning another set of tag champs. Rather, WWE is making efforts to back up one of their most bankable star powers who’s going mainstream at such a young phase of her career as she features in a high-profile Hollywood opportunity.

Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won tag titles on post-Mania WWE Raw episode

In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw during the April 21 episode which went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With this win, the duo of Morgan & Raquel became a record four-time tag team champions in the WWE (Raquel is a five-time tag champion having another reign with Aliyah in 2021). Going by the latest update, Morgan & Raquel’s fourth reign will continue on WWE Raw as we expect an official update on the situation, this Monday night.