Being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of this generation, Liv Morgan was in attendance at the WrestleMania 43 press event last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. This appearance came amid her ongoing hiatus from WWE television, which also forced the fans to speculate whether her comeback had been preponed or not.

More bright news has surfaced in this regard as a report by BodySlam.net reveals that Liv Morgan has returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week to continue working on her injury recovery. This is a positive indication for the Raw roster member to be back on the road, as stars generally tend to be back on TV upon finding their rhythm back at the WWE PC.

Liv Morgan Unlikely To Make WWE Return As On-Screen Character With Injury

As of this writing, it’s unclear exactly how far Liv Morgan has progressed on the road to recovery, but based on the earlier-revealed recovery timeline in reports, she’s only halfway through the timeline, and fans would need to wait for a few more months to have her back as a regular feature on WWE programming.

“Liv Morgan has returned this week to the Performance Center to continue with her injury recovery. It is not known exactly at what stage she is in regarding her recovery, but if the timelines are correct, she is right in the middle of the given timeframe,” the source noted in their update.

Major match scrapped for Liv Morgan at all-women Evolution PLE

On the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan sustained a dislocated shoulder injury and underwent surgery right after the diagnosis. Her return to the WWE Performance Center could be associated with keeping her in pace with some basic stuff, as she won’t be able to fully move her injured shoulder.

Earlier reports have claimed that a major match was in the pipeline featuring the returning Nikki Bella against Liv Morgan at the Evolution premium live event on July 13. Even Brie Bella was rumored to make her return to team up with Nikki and go after the women’s tag team championships against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, a match that had to be scrapped due to the unfortunate injury situation.