It was in June that Liv Morgan suffered a hand injury on Monday Night Raw, creating a bombarded situation for the WWE creative team, given that the company was so close to the Evolution premium live event and that the injured star was also holding the Women’s Tag Team Championships along with Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE programming since the injury occurred on the June 16th edition of WWE Raw on Netflix. She also underwent surgery to fix the issues shortly afterwards. The possibility of her appearing as an on-screen character despite dealing with the injury has now been revealed, and it comes with a negative notion.

Sean Ross Sapp was asked during the Fightful Q&A session whether Liv Morgan could return as an on-screen character even though she isn’t medically cleared to wrestle to feature in segments on Raw, here and there, and be involved in storylines. He explained that while she could, WWE prefers utilizing superstars like that, especially due to their contract structures.

Contract is a big reason why WWE won’t hurry to bring back Liv Morgan

According to the information provided through Sapp, WWE prefers to wait until a specific talent is fully cleared to wrestle so that their return pulls off the biggest reaction and can be used effectively. When it comes to the contracts, unless negotiated otherwise, these deals get frozen when a wrestler is out of action with an injury. Liv Morgan falls in the same category as the company looks forward to extending her deal by the time she misses in the ring.

In contrast, if a wrestler is used on-screen during the injury phase, the contract continues to run, and WWE loses the option to freeze it despite not having him or her compete in the ring.

“In our Fightful Q&A this week, a reader asked Sean Ross Sapp if it was possible that Liv Morgan could come back and work as an on-screen character while she isn’t cleared. Sapp answered that she very well could, but explained why WWE hasn’t been keen on doing that in the past. Beyond just wanting returns, pops and the talent being back whenever they’re cleared so they can maximize usage, much of it has to do with contracts,” noted Sapp in his comments.

Reports previously claimed that a major match was in the pipeline featuring the returning Nikki Bella on WWE Raw against Liv Morgan at the Evolution premium live event set for July 13. Even Brie Bella was rumored to make her return to team up with Nikki and go after the women’s tag team championships against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The unfortunate injury of Liv Morgan changed those plans entirely, as admitted by Raquel Rodriguez in previous interviews. It brought a halt to both the Judgment Day and the Women’s Tag Team Championship storylines. Rodriguez briefly continued with the tag title reign with Roxanne Perez before dropping the belts to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at Summerslam.