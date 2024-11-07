Dominik Mysterio has proved to be quite the lady’s man during his tenure with the WWE with Liv Morgan being his latest acquisition. In one of the most discussed storylines of 2024, these two have romantically been paired up on WWE programming after Dom broke up with Rhea Ripley to start a rivalry that produced several matchups on WWE’s weekly programming as well as premium live events.

It seems that Dominik Mysterio possesses more than just wrestling moves that ended up impressing Liv Morgan and the “luscious mullet” of The Judgment Day member that attracted her. In a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, the two-time women’s world champion in the WWE was asked about the aspects that made her fall for Dom-Dom.

Showing off her heel confidence, Liv Morgan gave all the credit to his long, luscious mullet. Besides, they got along very easily given the common hatred of the Terror of Twins – Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. As such, they also share love toward shows, movies, or even chicken nuggets which admittedly make them an ideal pair.

“He definitely has a point with that mullet, his long, luscious mullet. Are you kidding me? And this mustache, not many men can pull off the ‘Daddy Dom’ aesthetic. It’s just [chef’s kiss], one of a kind,” Liv Morgan elaborated.

“And he just gets me. We vibe really easily. We’re comfortable. We share a hatred for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. We have a lot of similar interests, believe it or not. We love shoes. We love movies. We love [chicken nuggets]. We twin. We hate Rhea. We hate Damian.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Brief history of Liv Morgan and Dominik’s togetherness

At the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship. On the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she defended against Lynch in a steel cage match. On both these occasions, Dominik inadvertently helped her in winning which started the romantic pairing started unraveling on WWE television.

At the 2024 edition of Summerslam, Dominik again helped Liv Morgan to retain her women’s world title against Rhea Ripley and after the match, he publicly kissed the champion to make his love interest, official on WWE television. The two thereafter started functioning as Judgment Day members.