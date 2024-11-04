Jordynne Grace has enjoyed a stupendous year in 2024 where she got the rare opportunity to perform under two massive professional wrestling banners. While continuing to be a top star power on the TNA roster, she also got headliner two of the WWE premium live events through a partnership between TNA and NXT banner. Now, chances are also high that she might just become a full-time WWE Superstar.

According to previous reports from PWI Elite, the deal of the multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is set to expire with the company around January 2025. Even Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that the top TNA star had her contract with the company tweaked which will see the ongoing deal expire in January instead of the 2025 summer.

In an interesting scenario, Fightful Select has now offered an update regarding Jordynne Grace possibly getting company by her husband on her way to the WWE. The report informs that her husband and fellow TNA star Jonathan Gresham is also set to become a free agent in 2025, although the exact time frame of the contract expiry is unknown.

Jordynne Grace and Jonathon Gresham could be WWE-bound in 2025

This could potentially allow Jordynne Grace and Jonathon Gresham to join the WWE scene by signing a package deal if they agree upon a deal with the TKO-owned brand. Gresham has never worked for the WWE in the past but rather he’s best remembered for his work in Ring of Honor in a stint that lasted from 2011 to 2022.

During this time span, Gresham held the Ring of Honor World, Ring of Honor Pure, and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships on one occasion. He would remain with the company after it was bought by Tony Khan in 2022. However, the then-ROH World Champion had disagreements with Khan before moving to TNA.

Gresham officially never worked for WWE NXT but as part of the working relationship between the brand and TNA, he was spotted in a documentary on NXT Battleground back in June. He was there, backstage at the PLE where his wife Jordynne Grace wrestled Roxanne Perez for a failed attempt to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Despite the failure, Jordynne Grace dominated the TNA Knockouts Division as the reigning Knockouts Champion and she also had successful title defenses against NXT stars. Before the NXT stint, the powerhouse performer also made her presence felt during the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match.