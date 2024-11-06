WWE NXT arguably possesses the thickest female roster in the entire professional wrestling and Arianna Grace is one of those names. With her antics on TV, she is establishing herself as an entertaining character having strong demands just like heel characters do. Time will tell if she stands out on her own on the scene.

It appears that Arianna Grace has her journey toward wrestling in a bit complicated way due to her father’s involvement in it. For those who don’t know, she is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, whose demanding schedule on the road specifically in the WWE took a toll on his relationship with his daughter.

In a conversation with Nikkita Lyons on The Lyon’s Den, Arianna Grace opened up about her early hatred toward the wrestling circuit, primarily because she didn’t get to see her father a lot in her childhood days. It was wrestling that earned him the bread-and-butter but also kept him out of her scene.

“I always thought of it as his thing,” Arianna Grace shared. “And I also harbored a little bit of resentment toward the industry when I was little. Because I felt very much like, ‘Oh, wrestling stole my dad. I don’t see my dad because he’s wrestling. I hate wrestling.’”

Arianna Grace chose wrestling upon suggestion from her father

Overcoming the initial bitterness, the Canadian wrestler eventually leaned toward this sport. This occurred after her father wanted her to pursue the business. In an interesting scenario, the current WWE NXT Superstar thought that this sport took a lot from her, and now, perhaps it wanted to give her something back.

“When he mentioned to me, ‘Why don’t you try it?’ I was like, wow. I could take something that I felt caused me a lot of pain and turn it into something that gives me my life back. And that’s what we did,” Arianna Grace revealed.

Santino Marella’s days as a WWE superstar had long been over, but we have seen a reunion between the father-daughter duo through WWE’s partnership with TNA Wrestling where Marella plays an on-screen authority figure. Arianna Grace has become a vital part of the collaboration between NXT and TNA, acting as the liaison and strengthening the working relationship between the two brands.

Real name Bianca Carelli, Arianna Grace was signed with the WWE, a couple of years ago. In October of 2022, she suffered a knee injury that would require surgery and hence she was out of action until the summer of 2023. Since returning, she’s yet to be on a full wrestling schedule on NXT.