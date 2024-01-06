WWE Star Liv Morgan Has Felony Charges Dropped Against Her From Recent Arrest

Liv Morgan and her sudden arrest situation caused uncertainties over her WWE career, sending her huge fanbase to a shock. However, she has reportedly done nothing wrong and WWE wasn’t either offended about her activities where she took the bullet for somebody else. Now, the felony charges in the situation against her have also been dropped.

Going by the reports from last month, Liv Morgan was arrested on December 14th, at 6:30 PM for charges including possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and possession of potentially synthetic cannabinoids. It now appears that hiring an established attorney will lessen one headache of hers.

According to the updates from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Liv Morgan has enlisted the services of Jack Goldberger, a prominent criminal defense attorney in Florida and he will help her get out of this legal predicament. Goldberger thereafter succeeded in having her felony synthetic marijuana charge dismissed which turned things more positive for the WWE Superstar,

“Regarding Liv Morgan and her arrest a few weeks back, she hired Jack Goldberger, one of the best criminal attorneys in Florida. The state dropped the synthetic marijuana charge which was a felony and transferred the marijuana case to a different division which hasn’t been listed yet. The belief at this point is most likely it will be a misdemeanor charge and most first-time offenders with marijuana in Florida pay a fee of $100, and they’ll drop the charges without anything appearing on her record.”

Liv Morgan’s arrest won’t affect her planned return before Wrestlemania 40

As noted above, the huge fanbase of Liv Morgan was genuinely concerned over her comeback on WWE TV following this arrest but subsequent reports confirmed that despite the legal hiccup, this arrest is unlikely to alter WWE’s plans for her return. The company had already planned creative plans to return for her in 2024, and they’re not backing down from letting her compete in a possible Wrestlemania match.

Considering that the creative aspect is still intact, we can assume that Liv Morgan is scheduled to appear in the Royal Rumble scheduled for January 27th at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.