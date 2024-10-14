After winning the Women’s World Championship from Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan had multiple successful title defenses all of which came through interferences. Dominik Mysterio mostly appeared to be that helping hand but he was locked up in a shark cage at Bad Blood and thus he was unable to produce some ringside shenanigans.

However, being smart, Liv Morgan and Dominik did have a backup plan in the form of Raquel Rodriguez who eventually caused a disqualification end to the champion’s title match against Rhea Ripley. Since a title generally doesn’t change hand in such a finish, the existing title run continued.

However, the original finish of the match at Bad Blood 2024 edition never called for a DQ-end. It always meant to produce a win for Liv Morgan but she should’ve picked up a pinfall win over her nemesis on that night. In a chaotic segment, some changes were instantly made en route to the match finish.

Raquel Rodriguez planned to help Liv Morgan pin Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood

Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Raquel Rodriguez was set to come out and pounce on Ripley behind the referee’s back. After planting Ripley with the Texana Bomb, she planned to put Liv Morgan on top of Ripley for the pin. This set of actions did technically happen at Bad Blood but the match bell was already rung since the referee saw things happening in front of her eyes.

Basically, the complications began after Rodriguez interfered right at a moment when the referee was watching Ripley hammering Dominik by the shark cage. The match official was in a precarious position where he would look ridiculous if not disqualifying the match. Also, Raquel did put Liv Morgan on top of Ripley after the modified chokeslam but that was of no use since the DQ-call had already come.

Dave Meltzer of WON also noted that the crowd present at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta hated the match finish of Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley because a disqualification finish on a Premium Live Event card is generally avoided. At Bad Blood, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s Hell in a Cell match was the only match on the card that didn’t have any sort of distractions.