It’s been a long time since we have seen Alexa Bliss on WWE television which essentially has now become the longest hiatus of her career. Since she’s now a mother, many speculated whether she’s focused on her family life ruling out the chances of an impending return. Most recently, the assurance of the same has come from the superstar herself via social media.

Speculation about Alexa Bliss’ comeback has been rampant around the entire 2024 summer. It eventually increased after she posted a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram recently, hinting at a possible return. However, nothing much happened and the former champion has now directly addressed the ongoing questions about her WWE status.

In an update on her Instagram Stories, Alexa Bliss finally broke the silence regarding her future in WWE. In her comment, the inevitable return was affirmed. However, she also mentioned that it’s not happening, overnight, “For all the questions in my comments, Yes – I will be returning but for now please enjoy the current content.”

Alexa Bliss possibly not returning until after the Holiday season

These comments align with the recent reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider who offered an update on the situation regarding Alexa Bliss and wrote that she is not currently scheduled for any immediate return to the WWE, per the sources from the company. Johnson cited that one source noted that they did not expect her to return until after the holiday season.

It was also noted that WWE management wasn’t in any kind of rush for anyone or any story on TV. The timeframe noted by the “holiday season” term possibly was a reference to the Thanksgiving-Christmas phase when it comes to the potential return to WWE programming.

Alexa Bliss was last seen in a match in January 2023 at Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that the five-time women’s champion was receiving treatment for skin cancer. She was cleared of the disease only days after letting everyone know about her condition.

That being said, fans can only wait to have Alexa Bliss back on WWE television. At one point, there were rumors about her returning as part of the Bo Dallas’ faction. But that didn’t happen and fans might just expect to get The Goddess character back on TV.