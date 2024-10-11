Rhea Ripley appears to be the latest top WWE Superstar who will extend her stay with the company for the next 5 years. Throughout 2024, WWE showed efforts to sign their top as well as some of the mid-carders in new contracts to keep them under their banner and the trend continues in the fall, as well.

In early 2024, WWE let many contracts of Superstars get close to expiry but things changed in the summer as the brand shifted its approach by reaching out to talents to sign them into deals. Rhea Ripley should be the next talent in that line via a lucrative deal and the extension doesn’t come as a surprise given that she’s one of the top names that WWE currently possesses on the Monday Night Raw brand.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock Sends A Message To The Bloodline Before October 11 Episode

Last month, it was reported that on the female roster, WWE had reached out to WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley about signing long-term contract extensions. PWInsider has now provided follow-up news claiming at least one of them has reached a new agreement with the company.

According to the source, it’s none other than Rhea Ripley who has come to terms on a new contract with the global sports entertainment brand, owned by Endeavor. The new contract will be for 5 years which should lock her stay in the WWE until 2029. Plus, the former Women’s Champion will also be getting a ‘considerable’ raise. For the time being, it’s ‘just a matter of time’ before the deal gets finalized.

Updates On Raquel Rodriguez On WWE Raw Following Bad Blood 2024 Return

Rhea Ripley’s feud with Liv Morgan to continue at Bad Blood

In the penultimate match of Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) via DQ. But since a championship doesn’t change hands via DQ, Liv retained her Women’s World Title that was hanging in the balance in that match which saw interference from Raquel Rodriguez to cause the DQ in the first place.

With that, the rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will continue on the Raw brand as the spoilers for next week’s episode hinted at a tag team match featuring the two. Rodriguez will also get involved in the mix following her actions at Bad Blood.