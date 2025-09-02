Earlier this year, on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan’s unfortunate injury threw a major bump in both the Judgment Day and the Women’s Tag Team Championship storyline. Morgan was originally in possession of the tag titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez before the injury. Upon Morgan’s absence, Rodriguez continued the title reign, briefly with Roxanne Perez before dropping those at SummerSlam to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Previously, Rodriguez already assessed the impact Morgan’s absence had on both the WWE Raw women’s roster and the Judgment Day. As such, she’s been trying to present herself with Morgan’s morale from a storyline perspective. While honing her skills, it appears the two WWE Hall of Famers immensely helped her, recently in the backstage environment.

In an interview with The Metro, the regular feature from WWE Raw on Netflix stated that none other than The Undertaker has been helping her behind-the-scenes by passing her some tips. ‘Taker has been around the WWE, backstage as of late, due to his association with the WWE LFG show on YouTube that started airing earlier this year.

“Undertaker’s really stepped up, and he’s been giving a little bit more of his time and advice and his knowledge to everyone in the business, including myself,” Rodriguez said.

WWE Raw: Raquel Rodriguez takes Kevin Nash’s criticism in a positive manner

The WWE Raw roster member admittedly also used recent criticism from Kevin Nash to help improve her in-ring antics. Speaking on his podcast, Nash criticized Rodriguez back in July for working safely and not utilizing her size as a strength. Rodriguez obliged with the criticism and showed respect for the WWE Hall of Famer by saying that she was going to start working bigger,

“I know he’s watching the product. I know he’s watching me, and that makes me feel good, because he’s out there to want to make me better.”

As of this writing, Rodriguez continues to work as a tag team with Roxanne Perez on WWE Raw while waiting for Liv Morgan to come back. Rodriguez earlier noted that she speaks to Morgan but misses her presence on television, as they used to travel and spend time together. Rodriguez also promised that the Judgment Day member will come out stronger following her injury.