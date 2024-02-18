Elimination Chamber 2024: Roman Reigns Clarifies Status For WWE PLE

Heading into the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown which also was the final live edition before Elimination Chamber 2024, Roman Reigns promised that everything will essentially change. Things appeared to be as promised as he got to enlarge The Bloodline with his originally supposed Wrestlemania opponent, The Rock.

Before Smackdown aired, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event in Australia. With that, speculations began that The Rock and WWE Champion Roman Reigns will also appear to confront the two as the duo has long been involved in the main event situation.

In the latest, Roman Reigns took to his X account to talk about his Elimination Chamber 2024 status and he also talked to Cody and Seth. Afterward, he also ordered his Wiseman, Paul Heyman to attend the sell-out audience in Perth, Australia to talk to Cody and Seth and acknowledge their Tribal Chief.

Despite being the reigning WWE Champion, Roman Reigns was never advertised to appear in the Elimination Chamber 2024 poster which essentially affirmed his absence from the international event. In addition to this international WWE PLE, the reigning champion is also supposed to miss post-Wrestlemania 40 PLEs like Backlash, Bash in Berlin, and more.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock’s Appearance Helped To Pull Up Big Numbers

Elimination Chamber 2024 event has shaped up to be a loaded show where the hometown favorite Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Title. Additionally, two Men’s and Women’s Chamber matches will also be there on the show to determine two massive championship matches at Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

Elimination Chamber 2024: Ex WWE Champion To Return At International PLE?