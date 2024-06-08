WWE NXT brand is committed to bringing out newer female star powers to strengthen the future and Lola Vice is one of those names who is under the microscope. Coming out of her MMA career, she had some big goals to become a breakout star in professional wrestling. Now that WWE is also relying on her, she’s fully committed to her role on the NXT roster.

Due to her previous mainstream fame from her MMA career, Lola Vice already possesses big aspirations to gain fame in Hollywood. Since signing with the WWE in June 2022, she has become a force to be reckoned with while the dream of becoming a movie star is also there. Besides, she also wants to feature in a movie with The Rock.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Lola Vice was questioned about which stars she would cast in a remake of ‘Miami Vice.’ She expressed her dream of starring in a film with The Rock. The NXT star also praised John Cena’s work ethic in the industry by saying that these two WWE Legends inspire him a lot,

“My dream is to film a movie with The Rock. He also went to the University of Miami. So, we grew up in the same area. The Rock, for sure. The second is John Cena. I look up to John Cena a lot and The Rock. John Cena has come to NXT a few times, and I’ve met him in person. He’s so inspiring and so professional. I aspire to be like him one day. And, to expand my brand and my business like John Cena.”

Lola Vice saw tremendous success in WWE merchandise selling

As an NXT Superstar, Lola Vice has been witnessing quite a success as of late. She recently had her merchandise released, and to the surprise of many, it quickly became the top-selling item despite some other top stars’ merch being available on WWE’s website. This unexpected success has garnered a lot of attention as fans wanted to grab her gear.

Overall, Lola Vice captured the third spot in the merchandise race after Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton. The other two women she overtook in the race were bonafide main event stars from the main roster, former and current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.