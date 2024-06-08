Charlotte Flair remains the benchmark figure in the WWE women’s locker room despite her long absence. Being a celebrated athlete in the sports entertainment genre, her devotee fans have been affected as they anticipate a return which could be shelved until the late summer. For the time being, she gets to spend some quality time with her husband and family.

Speaking of the personal side of the multi-time champion, it appears that Charlotte Flair herself was a big devotee of the old-school wrestling legend Sting and admittedly thought him to be his boyfriend. The attachment came since she grew up in a wrestling environment and also attended various shows with her father.

In the main event of Starrcade 1993, Ric Flair defeated Vader in a “Career vs. Title” match to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Ric’s daughter and the current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who was just 7 years old at the time, was a part of the backstage celebration segment that went down after the match.

Charlotte Flair remembered a celebration from the Starrcade 1993 event

Reminiscing that moment, Charlotte Flair wrote the following in the “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte” book and revealed how Sting was her real-life icon,

“After the match, we were all in the locker room as part of a segment with Mean Gene (Okerlund). During our interview, Ricky Steamboat and Sting came in to congratulate my dad. No one knew this at the time, but I had a huge crush on Sting. He was my boyfriend – well, at least I thought so.”

Sting never joined the WWE in his prime as he was the franchise figure of the WCW brand. For a one-off stint, he arrived at the WWE in 2015. It was in that same year that Charlotte Flair also debuted on the main roster of the company to take things over. Down the road, The Queen went on to become a 14-time champion in the women’s division who now eyes to break his father’s 16 world title win record.

In 2024, Charlotte was up for a big match at Wrestlemania 40, the biggest-ever WWE premium live event if not a significant setback occurred in the form of a devastating knee injury back in December 2023 on Friday Night SmackDown in a match against Asuka.