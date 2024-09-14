Last night a special TNA Wrestling show went down in the form of Victory Road 2024 where Steph De Lander made a major announcement. On a night that appeared to be her competing in a tag team action, she announced her imminent step down from competition owing to an injury.

As per the confirmed match card for TNA Victory Road, Rhino & Digital Media Champion PCO was scheduled to face Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander in a tag team match. But she instead came out wearing a “Property of Matt Cardona” t-shirt and cut a promo stating that how he and Cardona need to sort out their issues.

Steph De Lander eventually mentioned how she needed neck surgery. The fans started giving her the “What?” treatment as she tried to be more serious. It was further mentioned that while she’s surely not his property, she can’t forget all the moments the two have had in the past years around the independent circuit.

Continuing in her promo, Steph De Lander further advised the men present in the ring to figure this out without her. Before leaving, she affirmed that this wasn’t a retirement speech as she has more to give to this business and this company, “This is not goodbye, this is I’ll see you later.” PCO further received a hug from her on-screen wife.

Steph De Lander confirmed her injury to be real

Speculations were on regarding this being a kayfabe injury announcement as Steph De Lander later said on X, “Yes, this is real” and responded to a curious fan that the reason for needing surgery was “from landing on my head for 7 years to entertain dumba**es like you.”

The confirmation regarding the former WWE Superstar’s plans on getting surgery depends on how bad her neck is. There’s no news either on how long she could be out of action if and when the surgical procedure gets performed.

TNA Victory Road 2024 was eventually going to be the night that Steph De Lander was about to make her comeback to competition as she’s not competed inside the squared circle since May which appeared to be a trios bout in early August on TNA Impact’s weekly episode.