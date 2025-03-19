Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are friends for life in the professional wrestling circuit. Despite being distinguished in WWE’s brand separations, Priest is well-connected with MAMI and was recently given a shout-out for avoiding wardrobe malfunctions.

In a recently bygone live event during WWE’s United Kingdom tour, Rhea Ripley was leaving through the ramp following her scheduled match. During the match, her innerwear got unassembled but her top stayed in place, preventing any major issues. As she left the ring, she was seen fixing her outfit.

A fan pointed out on social media how the top WWE Superstar’s bra didn’t hold, but her top did avoid any major issues. Rhea Ripley responded with an interesting comment about the incident, highlighting that she was wearing her former Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest’s shirt, after all, “My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said, “you ain’t gonna see my terror twins twins.”

My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said “you ain’t gonna see my terror twins twins” — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 15, 2025

The incident went down at a live event in Dortmund, Germany where Rhea Ripley competed in a Street Fight against one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, and won the match. It was during the fight that her bra got potentially ripped, causing the situation of a possible wardrobe malfunction. Morgan showed off a ton of nasty cuts and welts on her abdomen, coming out of that match.

Rhea Ripley sent a heartfelt message upon Damian Priest’s Smackdown transfer

During a transfer window span in the latter part of 2024, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been separated in the WWE as Priest was officially announced to be a member of the SmackDown roster. The-then Raw Women’s World Champion took to social media to send a heartfelt message in response to her Terror Twin moving to the blue brand,

“From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one of my biggest supporters. I don’t want to let you go… But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to.”

In the presence of the Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. However, the former still found a way to be in the championship picture in the Wrestlemania 41 season.