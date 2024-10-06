AEW had its residency at the Wembley Stadium for the past couple of years for the annual edition of All In pay-per-view. A third edition of the show was expected from the same venue but it’s since been moved to the Globe Life Fiend in Texas. The announcement caught the AEW fans off-guard while All Elite Wrestling had their own reasons for moving the show to a different location.

Ringside News has learned that there is a belief within AEW that WWE plans to run a premium live event at Wembley Stadium, next year. This could be the reason why the company has opted not to host All In at the same venue in 2025.

Despite not hosting All In, AEW will return to the United Kingdom, next year to host the Forbidden Door 2025 PPV show. While the official announcement regarding this show is yet to arrive, it will reportedly take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. The dual-brand show might not emanate from an outdoor venue as expected earlier.

AEW debuted at the Wembley Stadium in 2023

At AEW All In 2023 from the Wembley Stadium, the company touted a paid attendance record of 81,035. This figure came under scrutiny, however as follow-up reports claimed that the actual attendance was closer to 72,265. In contrast, the 2024 All In event at Wembley Stadium saw a live attendance of 46,476 fans which recorded a significant drop from the previous year.

AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has also become a yearly tradition, showcasing high-profile cross-promotional matches between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The first edition took place on June 26, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center which recorded an impressive attendance of 16,529 fans alongside a buy rate of 125,000–127,000 which was a strong debut for the collaboration between the two promotions.

As for the WWE, it has been planning to host a WrestleMania event in London for the past few years. John Cena made an appearance at Money in the Bank last year, advocating for the city to host the Show of Shows. Wembley Stadium is seemingly a natural choice for such a grand-scale event and WWE thinks that something targeting this show could be in the pipeline.