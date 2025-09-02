Under the Vince McMahon-regime, Mandy Rose managed to reach the top of the WWE NXT women’s division upon re-entering the division in 2021. With the Toxic Attraction group by her side, she ruled the roost for more than a year to solidify her status in the developmental brand. But her meteoric rise subsequently experienced a sudden downfall that led to her departure from the WWE altogether.

That being said, Mandy Rose didn’t exactly have the exit that she was hoping for with the WWE, and she also has some bitter memories to share with the fans. For those who don’t know, she found the love of her life, Tino Sabatelli, during her days in the WWE, and they both faced a similar experience as revealed during their podcast.

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli recently discussed how things have changed from their initial days in NXT to the current state of the brand. They reflected on having to work tooth-and-nail while being at the bottom and not getting any special treatment as athletes outside of pro wrestling. Speaking on their podcast, the couple revealed that they once had to clean the rings at the WWE Performance Center in light of a virus outbreak.

“Then we had to clean the rings in NXT, because there was a herpes outbreak. I don’t even know if everyone knows that one. Remember Daria had the Ninja Turtles thing on with the vacuum. I think this is the beautiful thing, too, that I get why they do this for most people, as well as because there’s always, you know, a bottom. You always have to work your way out. But things have changed a lot in WWE,” said Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose suffered backlash from a colleague over her role in WWE Total Divas

Unlike other female talents back in the day, Mandy Rose had an exceptional debut on the main roster. Due to her involvement on the Total Divas reality TV show project, she was rerouted to the main roster alongside the other WWE Divas before she could prove her worth in the ring. This is the reason that led her to face early criticism in her career,

“Even when I got there, it was like, even me, they were like, ‘Oh, this girl’s getting thrown in Total Divas, and she has a following.’ I was able to do some of my sponsored things in the beginning, people didn’t like that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Given some sort of sour feeling, it’s safe to assume that there’s still some cold war between Mandy Rose and the WWE. As much as the fans want her back in the fold, it won’t happen unless she’s offered a clear-cut clarification over her prior release in 2022. While the door of a return to the company isn’t fully closed, it should also come with suitable monetary benefits, as admitted by the former Total Divas star.