It’s been more than two years since Mandy Rose was fired by the WWE management at a point when she was ruling the roost of the NXT Women’s division. This release might have been the very first occasion that the talents started fearing for his/her spot on the WWE roster irrespective of their status in the company. Moving on, no one even bothered to explain the shocking release.

That being said, it’s safe to assume that there’s still some cold war between Mandy Rose and the WWE. As much as the fans want her back in the fold, it won’t happen unless she’s offered a clear-cut clarification over her prior release in 2022. While the door of a return to the company isn’t fully closed, it should come with suitable monetary benefits.

Mandy Rose would love to have a conversation with WWE CCO Triple H

Mandy Rose opened up about a WWE comeback during a new interview with CardPlayer.com, revealing that she would absolutely take the call if Paul “Triple H” Levesque reaches out for the same. She is keen on having a full-fledged conversation with the current WWE Chief Content Officer to hit a lucrative deal for a financially secure return on WWE programming.

“I would definitely take the phone call (if Triple H rang). I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things maybe from the past that didn’t go as planned,” Mandy Rose said.

“I’ve never been able to have a conversation with anyone that I knew or had a relationship with (about being fired). It was like, okay no one’s going to give me a little explanation here. But it would have to really make sense for me to come back financially and it would have to be a huge event.”

While WWE never affirmed the reason, Mandy Rose’s departure from the company came after explicit content from her FanTime account leaked on the social media platform. After the WWE official learned about it, her dominant 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez. Despite the controversial exit, she’s not ruling out a future association with the WWE.

Before joining the WWE, Mandy Rose began a professional fitness competition career in 2013 and became a bodybuilding competitor the following year. Away from the company, she’s gone back to such competition along with keeping up with paid content service that keeps her monetary status active.