Mandy Rose is not new in breaking the internet and the most recent instance of the same in light of the Super Bowl weekend. Taking to her social media account, she is making it clear where her heart lies for the Super Bowl but with a short message, she kept the IWC talking ahead of the game.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was held last night in SuperBowl 59. Taking to Instagram, Mandy Rose shared the following message for her fanbase to keep them talking,

“Even tho this is an actual game ball of my husband’s @sabatinop24 with the Chiefs I am still rooting for the Eagles tonight!! 🤭🦅 What about Y’ALL ⤵️ #superbowl #eagles #flyeaglesfly #superbowl🏈”

Mandy Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hGOQOm1CAM — Babes of Wrestling (@WWEBabes32) February 10, 2025

Alongside the post, Mandy Rose also drew attention by wearing a two-piece and rocking it like only she can among all of the professional wrestling circuit. She posed poolside in a black bikini, holding a game ball belonging to her husband, Sabatino Piscitelli, who has been involved with the Chiefs. The former WWE Superstar made it clear that her loyalty lies with Philly.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose pic.twitter.com/Djxk4wAnzB — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) February 10, 2025

Mandy Rose mostly stayed away from the wrestling circuit after WWE exit

WWE released former Mandy Rose in December 2022 with reports claiming that the move came after she shared non-PG content behind her paywall. This came after just a day that she lost the NXT Women’s Championship and it was a shocker for the WWE Universe given her star power on television.

Since then, Mandy Rose has mostly remained absent from the wrestling world although she was seen in the BLP Wrestler’s Combine in September 2024, doing a run-in during a match. Despite not signing up with any other pro wrestling company, she’s keeping track of what’s happening in the WWE.

Most recently, Mandy Rose reacted to a promo from WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Smackdown that appeared to be a rundown of her time from NXT 2.0. Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, she had the following to offer to blast the current WWE Superstar,

“A new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan [laughs]. ‘Put some respect on my name.’ I wasn’t even watching it, and I got so many tweets about it. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I saw the clip, and this bitch even used the same kind of tone [laughs].”