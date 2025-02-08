Nikki Bella received one of the loudest pops from the audience gathered at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after coming out to compete in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. The experience for the returnee was one-of-a-kind and it also appeared to be so empowering that it won’t be just a one-off thing for her.

With no follow-up WWE appearances reserved for Nikki Bella on the post-Rumble editions of Raw and Smackdown, fans doubted whether her return came just for that one night. They would be assured to know that the WWE Hall of Famer intends to compete in more matches for the WWE as the year progresses.

A new episode of the Nikki & Brie Show was released this week with Nikki Bella recapping her Royal Rumble experience during the conversation. Responding to fans who have asked if she’d be extending her tenure, she confirmed that they’ll be seeing her again soon. There’s no confirmed update on her next appearance but training is underway for “this run.”

“I’m definitely doing more than what I just did Saturday. So, I’m continuing to train. And it’s just — I have felt so empowered and alive in certain ways,” Nikki Bella continued.

“Honestly, the most important thing that I’ve been getting back that I realized I have lost for so many years, which is unlike me and I never would have thought I lost it, is definitely my confidence.”

Nikki Bella yet to gain full confidence inside the ring

Continuing on the show, Nikki Bella further mentioned how the veteran Natalya Neidhart has helped her regain that confidence in the ring after staying away for such a long time. However, getting herself back as a full-fledged performer is a “work in progress” and she’s excited for the moment to arrive.

When asked about opponents she wants to face, Nikki Bella named Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez from the new generation while she also holds grudges against Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Liv Morgan as potential opponents from the past. With brie Bella possibly joining her, she also wants to go after the Women’s Tag Team titles, currently held by Bianca Belair and Naomi.