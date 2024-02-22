Mandy Rose Brings Back WWE’s Golden Goddess Persona In Latest Post

Despite no longer being associated with the WWE, Mandy Rose doesn’t have to worry about earning lucrative paychecks and enjoying a lavish lifestyle. She is fully involved in the content-sharing business, something that got her out of the WWE scene in the first place but things happened for good as she could have earned even more on this premium paywall fansites.

Her followers are often stopped on their timeline due to the explosive content posted by the bombshell on Twitter and Instagram alongside her FanTime page which has been halted for a bit. But that’s due to her arrival on the OnlyFans platform to share more exclusive content like never before. Recently, Mandy Rose also offered a free subscription for 48 hours to gather even more subscribers.

In the latest, she tended to bring back her infamous Golden Goddess persona in a shoot that’s yet to be released. She could be spotted wearing a golden bikini while giving a stunning shot to the camera while flaunting her brunette hair,

“Studio, colors and my girl @mandysacs always making it on point,” stated the photographer who shared the image on Insta account.

Mandy Rose was always keen on building her own brand beyond the WWE

WWE does allow some limited projects for their under-contract talents that don’t have any connections to them, but Mandy Rose’s website clearly went beyond their imagination as she was sharing non-PG content. Speaking on the ‘Power Alphas’ podcast hosted by her fiancée Tino Sabbatelli, the former WWE Diva said that she wanted to grow more and build her own brand which wasn’t possible under the WWE banner.

“My biggest thing from the moment I first started with WWE was that I always wanted to make sure I have my brand, I build my brand, and I build my social media. So I know I have something when this is all over. Plan for the future because I know they don’t do much of that,” Mandy Rose explained.

“So I always had that vision of ‘What can I get into here? What can I get into? Am I allowed to do this?’ Out of most of the women, I would say I was always trying to do different things and everyone knows that.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Despite what happened between the two sides, there are still chances available to see Mandy Rose back in the WWE fold as there is reported interest available on both sides. However, the former NXT Women’s Champion is busy gearing up for her due marriage with Tino Sabbatelli in the 2024 Fall, and that speculated return should be on hold for the time being.

