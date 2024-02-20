Ex WWE Diva Mandy Rose Offering Free OnlyFans Subscription For 48 Hours

Mandy Rose has started a genre of her own by sharing content and earning money like never before around the past year. It was the reason in the first place that he had to exit the WWE but that never stopped her from offering even more to her dedicated fanbase.

Since departing from WWE back in December 2022, Mandy Rose has been in the news regarding both her career and personal life. While being busy setting things up for her impending marriage, this November, she’s not yet ready to make a return to the professional wrestling ring. But she’s happy with the content business which earned her a secured position on the financial perspective.

“Vince Wanted Me To Come Out With The Paint On My B**bs,” WWE Diva Shares Non-PG Story

The former WWE Superstar has reportedly been making a ton of money thanks to her premium content service which recently allowed her to gift a lavish car. To increase in subscription, Mandy Rose took to her Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself in a revealing blue swimsuit, to announce that her OnlyFans would be free for the next 48 hours.

”Happy Monday 🩵’ ”I’ve decided to keep my @onlyfans page free for another 48 hrs!!

“My Love Life Has Never Been Spicier,” Ex WWE Star Lacey Evans On Premium Content Shoot

Fan spent an insane amount of money to access Mandy Rose’s subscribed profile

While recently speaking on the Power Alphas podcast hosted by her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli, Mandy Rose remembered one fan who was willing to pay big money to see her exclusive content. That unnamed fan spent $55,000, an amount that shocked her. Moreover, that amount was spent within a limited timespan which was even more surprising,

“I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names. One person, and this is on FanTime, spent $55,000 on me. One person. $55,000. So I’m like ‘Wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person?’ $55,000. And it wasn’t even [over a long period.] It was definitely over a little time period. But it was definitely, yeah. Wild. So thank you! It is kind of crazy.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

While Mandy Rose remains busy in sharing content on her premium fansite, there are also rumors around her about possibly coming back to the WWE, down the road. But that’s probably not happening until she gets freed from her wedding ceremony.