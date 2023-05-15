Mandy Rose used to be the top attraction from WWE NXT 2.0 roster as the reigning Women’s Champion. Having a title reign for 413 days, she was the third longest-reigning champion in the history of NXT. However, her status from the top WWE Superstar to an ex-WWE Superstar changed in a flash in December last year.

Soon, after dropping the title to Roxanne Perez in a regular episode of NXT on December 13, she was then subsequently fired from WWE just a day after. Fans found it hard to believe that a TV attraction like her and a social media influencer was let go just like that. Before the let-go, she enjoyed many memorable moments in her WWE career, and one of the most interesting picks was chosen as her best.

Recently, Mandy Rose took to her Instagram story for a Q&A session and stated that posing topless, wearing nothing but two championship belts was the best moment of her WWE career. In the fall of last year, the leader of the Toxic Attraction unified the NXT Women’s Championship with the NXT UK Women’s Championship after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat.

Mandy Rose once became a dual champion on NXT

Beating the Japanese Legend and a new import from NXT UK was definitely, the biggest win of her career. To celebrate the occasion, Mandy Rose posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but the two title belts on her body. It was a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from the old-school days.

Back then, WWE also promoted that photo for their benefit while month after Mandy Rose was released for posting adultery content on her premium paid website page. This was the reason that fans often complained about WWE’s move of releasing the former Golden Goddess from the contract and called it a double standard.

Also during an interview with the New York Post, Mandy Rose questioned why she couldn’t continue with her premium page on Fantime while being with the WWE,

“In today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities. It’s like, why can’t I do both? At the end of the day, I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

