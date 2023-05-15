Becky Lynch is one of the top superstars on the WWE roster who also is a superwoman, being a working mother. Last night was Mother’s Day and some of the WWE roster members were celebrated for their mom status. The former Raw Women’s Champion was certainly one of them who posted something interesting on this occasion.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins celebrated the birth of their daughter, Baby Roux, in December 2020. Since then, the duo protected their daughter’s face to be published on social media. Some of the photos of Roux were posted by them but sans her face. However, things were different on this special occasion on Mother’s Day.

Last night, Becky Lynch herself posted a photo of herself with baby Roux on Instagram along with a nice caption to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Best thing I’ve ever done was become this tiny legends mammy. Happy Mother’s Day all you human raising beasts.”

Becky Lynch comments on her baby’s future career

By the looks, the picture was taken on the wedding day of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the spring of 2021. The duo got engaged two years before that. They have planned to get married in 2020 but things had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 situation. In the meantime, they got the blessing to become parents.

Speaking about the future career of baby Roux, The MAN previously admitted that if she wants then she might take the route of becoming a wrestler,

“If she wants to. I want her to do whatever makes her happy, and it’s afforded us a great life.”

Becky Lynch currently involved in a feud with Trish Stratus

After a short hiatus, Becky Lynch returned to WWE TV during last week’s Monday Night Raw to seek vengeance on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. After a clothesline, she bex-ploded Trish out of the ring. She was also about to say a lot but due to some technical issues, those words remained to get off her chest. Afterward, she even attacked a producer for cutting off her mic.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will continue to unfold on Raw, for the time being. The former will be on tonight’s Raw to address Trish’s nasty comments about her over the past weeks. The speculation is that these two will eventually square off in a mega match at this year’s Summerslam.