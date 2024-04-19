Coming off a dull run on the main roster, Mandy Rose was sent back to NXT in 2021 which allowed the rejuvenation of her career. She essentially went through the best phase in the WWE by becoming the third longest-reigning champion in the history of the brand. But since she’s no longer associated with the company, she has now been opted out of the accolades from their prospect.

During the latest episode of NXT, Tatum Paxley talked about some of the greatest NXT Women’s Champions over the years. She mentioned all the women who have held the title, but the likes of Paige, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, and Mandy Rose were erased. All these names were not named since they no longer belong to the WWE. The segment can be watched below,

no one is touching her character work in nxt 😭 #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/Pr7WD6gvoB — 𝐫𝐣 🪐 (@rol1sroyce) April 17, 2024

A fan had the following to say about this promo,

“This promo instantly loses 100% of credibility when omitting Mandy Rose from the list. What an insulting disrespectful move. She earned the respect on her name that their withholding here… disappointing.”

Mandy Rose had an interesting take on this comment as she stated the following, “Very disappointing, but not surprised…”

Mandy Rose bounced back in WWE career after joining NXT

The former Golden Goddess appeared to be one of the many instances where main roster superstars headed back to NXT to revamp their TV character amid a lack of creative plans on Raw or Smackdown. The move worked wonders for Mandy Rose as she got to fulfill her long wish to become a champion. Not only that, she established herself to be perhaps the top-most attraction of the NXT 2.0 era.

Previously appearing in a Q&A session for Monopoly Events, Mandy Rose looked back to her WWE career and mentioned that her NXT stint was her very best,

“[NXT] was the highlight of my career because I think gaining the respect from my fans, … putting in the work, I humbled myself. I didn’t take that call and get negative. I just took it like this is a new opportunity for me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Down the road, Mandy Rose held the NXT Women’s Title for 413 days to solidify her legacy in the WWE. However spreading non-PG content was the reported reason behind her departure from the company.