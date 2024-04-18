Nikki Bella may no longer be involved in professional wrestling but that doesn’t take away the effect she once had on the female locker room. When the WWE Divas era was in full force, she alongside her sister Brie Bella ran things in the division and made a strong statement about female wrestling needing more focus.

With the least opportunities available for the women’s roster, WWE ultimately launched Total Divas reality TV series that gained some mainstream attention with the likes of Brie & Nikki Bella, Natalya, Paige, and more being the centerpiece of the show. WWE Raw’s current roster member Maxxine Dupri was highly motivated by the show and cited it to be one of the reasons behind joining the WWE.

Nikki Bella’s Red Lips Inspired Former WWE Bombshell In Her Career

Previously, in an interview, Maxxine Dupri kept it no secret how Nikki Bella always influenced her and if given a chance someday, she would like to square off against the WWE Hall of Famer. At Wrestlemania 40, Dupri donned a gear that paid homage to the elder Bella’s gear from Wrestlemania 31. Both the Bellas donned their signature red gear to share a proud moment at the biggest event of them all.

Maxxine Dupri says her new gear was inspired by Nikki Bella’s Wrestlemania 31 gear pic.twitter.com/pK8nvSxlSO — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) April 16, 2024

Maxxine Dupri wants to face Nikki Bella in a dream match

On that night, Nikki Bella entered the Show of Shows as the reigning Divas Champion. Competing in a tag team match with her sister Brie Bella, she ended up losing in a tag team match against the team of AJ Lee and Paige. The backstory from the match was well-documented in the past via the Total Divas reality show, something that Dupri desperately wants to be a part of.

As stated above, in an interview with the Lightweights Podcast, Dupri revealed that she is keen on squaring off with the star power that Total Divas used to have, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia).

“Honestly, I just want to be in the ring with [Nikki Bella]. If it was up to me, we would be a tag team, but if my only opportunity to be in the ring with her is to throw her off the top rope [at the Royal Rumble], I will do my best. I will try.”