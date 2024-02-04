Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Recently Gifted Herself A Gorgeous Lamborghini Car

Mandy Rose was one of the mainstay performers on the NXT 2.0 roster who also turned out to be one of the most favorite reasons for WWE fans to tune into WWE programming. After becoming a standout performer since returning to the NXT brand, she got to earn the prestigious NXT Women’s Championship to solidify her legacy in the WWE.

After holding the belt for more than a year, it was evident that WWE had big plans for Mandy Rose on the main roster but things never materialized after she got instantly released from her contract following the release of NSFW content behind premium paywall. Now this content has helped her to become strong on a financial side despite being away from professional wrestling.

Mandy Rose has always been open about highlighting successful ventures and showcasing her work ethic, no matter what happened in the past. She increased the rate of sharing content behind her paywall which led to one of her recent accomplishments, the new 2024 Lamborghini Urus S.

Former #WWE Superstar Mandy Rose appears to be doing just fine as she just bought a Lamborghini Urus 👀 pic.twitter.com/YiJkDmWILf — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) January 24, 2024

The news was shared by her fiancé, Tino Sabbattelli on his Instagram story which further revealed the new car and showcased its interiors. The Lamborghini Urus is a luxury SUV with a starting price ranging from $241,843 to $273,880, depending on the options. Meanwhile, the purchase certainly indicates how financially stable she has become in recent times.

Mandy Rose set to tie the knot in late 2024

On a personal front, Mandy Rose is approaching her impending marriage with Tino, possibly set for this November. While speaking with The Sessions podcast hosted by Renee Paquette, the former Golden Goddess talked about her wedding which should’ve happened by now but ultimately it was pushed back to 2024. Plus, she would choose somewhere around the North for her wedding spot,

“I felt like getting to the wedding plans. We wanna do something up north in the Fall. I kinda missed the deadline for like next year [this year], so we’re probably gonna hope for like 2024, which is totally fine. We wanna kinda use this year with everything that just happen like be able to travel, do some stuff and then… [Take a little breather] Yeah, exactly. So, that I’m excited about, planning our wedding.”

Mandy Rose is the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion of all time in WWE history and given the huge fanbase she possesses, she does not rule out the chance to return to the company, someday.