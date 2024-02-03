WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton Arrives On Main Roster On February 2 Episode

Tiffany Stratton has long been touted to be one of the biggest names in NXT in recent months and she can flourish even more on the main roster. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion who wasn’t much involved in NXT storylines since losing a stipulated matchup against Fallon Henley. She now has got the mainstay license during this week’s Smackdown to prove herself in the bigger league.

Tiffany Stratton made herself available for the bygone Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. Despite not winning the Rumble, she did put up an impressive performance in the match and declared her intentions clear to compete in more number of WWE Premium Live Events from the main roster.

Then on SmackDown, after Naomi came out of Nick Aldis’ room with a SmackDown contract, she was celebrating with Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The celebration was cut short when Tiffany Stratton came out of Aldis’ office and informed that she too had signed with the blue brand. The babyface group laughed at her in response to which Stratton got in Belair’s face and stated that she wasn’t afraid to step against the baddest in WWE, assuring them all that they’d remember her. She then immediately turned and slapped Michin’ across the face to make a statement.

Tiffany Stratton was always main roster-bound following Royal Rumble

According to the recent reports of PWinsider Elite, there have been suggestions and pitches to have Tiffany Stratton join the Raw roster. The report further indicated that WWE sees potential in her and is considering her for her to move to the main roster. While nothing was confirmed by the source, there was speculation among some insiders that she could potentially make her main roster debut as soon as the upcoming month,

Back in May of last year, Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women’s Championship in just her 26th televised match during the NXT Battleground premium live event by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament. Last September, she had to drop the belt to Becky Lynch in a dream feud at No Mercy PLE.