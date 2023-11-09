Mandy Rose Surprised Not To Have The Itch For A Pro-Wrestling Return After WWE Release

Mandy Rose used to be the top performer of the NXT brand as the reigning Women’s Champion, with a title reign that lasted for 413 days. Things quickly changed after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez back in December last year. She was let go by WWE without any notice and the pro-wrestling community was shocked by the move given she was one of the top attractions of the NXT roster.

The huge fanbase of Mandy Rose was no different they also reacted in a negative manner as they thought that it would be an opportunity for WWE’s rival brands to snatch the gem talent under their banner. It has been almost a year since her release and the former champion is yet to make a pro wrestling return. More interestingly, she admittedly doesn’t have the rush to make it back to the ring.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Mandy Rose talked about her ongoing hiatus from pro wrestling. The former WWE Superstar was surprised with the fact that that she is surprised that the itch to make a pro wrestling return hasn’t hit her yet,

”To be honest, I haven’t really got the itch yet. I’m actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get it, as we just said, coming up on almost a year ago, but I really haven’t. I do miss certain things, don’t get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie, I miss my friends over there.”

Mandy Rose is happy with her premium content business

Mandy Rose was reportedly released for spreading exclusive non-PG content behind her premium content paywall. Since her WWE release, she increased the inflow of content in such a genre. After experiencing FanTime, she is now available on OnlyFans where fans can expect to get more steamy stuff from her including some partnership content with another bombshell Paige VanZant.

Also in recent times, she graced her Instagram with some hot photos of herself in a red bikini while showcasing her new Monte Rosa hot tub. The caption suggested that she was all happy about her latest acquisition.

“Living it up in my new @wellis.spa Monte Rosa Hot Tub waaaayyyy too much!! ☺️ 🛀🏿 It’s hands down the hottest tub I’ve ever dipped into! What a stunning day.”

