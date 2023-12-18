sportzwiki logo
Current Update On WWE's Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024

Arindam Pal
Dec 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM

Current Update On WWE’s Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024

With a number of formerly released Superstars coming back to the WWE, Mandy Rose is the next name to find her way back into the fray. With Triple H controlling things in WWE creative, it’s safe to say that she made efforts to bring back talented wrestlers who were once part of the massive WWE budget cuts amid the COVID-19 procedure.

Mandy Rose once headed to the top of her NXT career by holding the NXT Women’s Title for 413 days. She was the top-most attraction of a career in WWE during that phase but just after that reign came to an end, she was quickly released from the company which came as a biggest shock to the wrestling fraternity.

“Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side,” Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era

Although Mandy Rose was released as a hot commodity in wrestling, she never appeared for any other wrestling promotion, down the road and some of the fans do expect to see her back in the WWE, at some point. Despite all the speculations around her, there’s no effort from WWE’s side to bring her back into the game.

Charlotte Flair Set For Surgery During 2024 Holidays Amid WWE Hiatus

There’s no effort within WWE to bring back Mandy Rose

SEScoops recently spoke with a tenured source within WWE about whether there have been any conversations around Mandy Rose, this week and they were informed that “She is not off limits. She is not talked about. She was released. She’s done her thing. She’s just not a subject.”

Mandy Rose hasn’t been part of any negotiations for a non-WWE brand since her WWE release in December 2022 after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. It’s unknown if she’s still training in the ring. But she remains in great shape, thanks to her photo shoot and content ventures. With a ton of profit from that side, it’s unlikely that she’s considering a return.

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

During a video posted by her on X, Mandy Rose acknowledged the fan support that she received over the past year. She expressed gratitude for all the support from her global fanbase,

“I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support. Still to this day after it’s been exactly a year to date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I’m really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me, still talking about me. I really appreciate it, from the bottom of my heart.”

mandy rose

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

